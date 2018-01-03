Arson: Rewards offered in two So. GA fires

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office has ruled a December 19, mobile home fire in Crisp County arson. The blaze destroyed the double-wide mobile home, and fire investigators estimate the loss at $30,000.

The fire, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., at 145 Lake Park Drive, in Cordele, originated in the interior of the home, said Deputy Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Jay Florence.

A house fire on December 27 in Turner County has been ruled arson as well. The fire, which occurred around 3:52 p.m., at 226 Hanner Avenue in Ashburn, originated outside the home, and destroyed it.

Florence is asking anyone with information about these fires to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the arsonist, said the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office.

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office was assisted in the investigation by the Cordele Fire Departments, and the Ashburn Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.