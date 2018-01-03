Albany downtown manager resigns

Latoya Cutts has resigned from her position as downtown manager for the City of Albany.

The announcement came Wednesday morning and is effective January 26.

Cutts, who has been in the position since August 2015, is resigning to pursue a Master's degree in Real Estate Development from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Cutts released the following statement:

It has been an honor to serve in this capacity over the past two years. I’m extremely proud of the accomplishments that we’ve been able to make in our efforts to revitalize downtown and bring new economic development to the City of Albany. The tireless work and efforts that have gone into projects like the Microbrewery, the Flats at 249 Residential development, the Albany Museum of Art and Front Street Market Restaurant/Retail & Office space development has provided invaluable experience. In addition to the larger projects, it has been rewarding to be a part of making memorable events such as the Broad Avenue Bridge Opening Ceremony, the Municipal Auditorium Centennial Celebration, Summer Series of Movies in the Park, Paint the Town Pink Lunches on the Plaza, the inaugural Diner en Blanc and the notable Lalah Hathaway Concert.

City Commissioner BJ Fletcher gave much of the credit for business developments now seen in downtown Albany to Cutts and said she believes the improvements will continue.

"It is a great work in progress. Downtown in March or April you're not going to be able to recognize it. We've got the big one that we are still talking about. And some of them, until we sign the contract, we just aren't at liberty," said Fletcher.

