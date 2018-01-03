Camper rollover blocks I-75 traffic in Lowndes

I-75 southbound traffic at the Saint Augustine Road Exit was brought to a standstill about 8:15 Wednesday morning.
Traffic is stopped while crews are working to get the trailer upright, so it can be moved.
If you are trying to go in this direction, it's best to take an alternate route for the time being.
