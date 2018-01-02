Officials release New Year's travel period statistics

Georgia Public Safety released its final numbers for the New Year's holiday travel period.

According to the department, nine people died across the state during the 78-hour enforcement period.

Statewide, troopers investigated 330 crashes and arrested 231 people for driving under the influence.

Officials with Post 40, which covers Baker, Dougherty, Lee and Worth counties, said they made 223 traffic stops and charged six people with DUI.

Valdosta Post 31 said troopers had 9 DUIs during the 78 hour period.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.