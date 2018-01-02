2 men wanted in Mitchell Co. for kidnapping among other charges

Mitchell County police have issued arrest warrants for two men wanted for armed robbery, home invasion and kidnapping.

Officers are searching for William Elliot Williams and Jared A. Hall.

Investigators believe Williams is in South Albany, Camilla, Pelham or Thomas County. They also believe Hall is in Mitchell or Thomas County.

If you know where either of these men may be, you are urged to call the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office at (229) 336-2030.

