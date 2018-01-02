Editorial: Resolutions that stick, register to vote

We invite you to make a better New Year's resolution this year to do more than just lose 10 lbs.

Make a resolution to register to vote if you are not, and if you are registered, vote every single time.

96% of the incumbents were re-elected this year, in spite of the fact that 81% of U.S. citizens feel Congress is out of touch with what you want done, and how you feel.

Why would you not want to show up to vote and elect people who will listen and represent you, not the special interest groups who make large campaign contributions?

Believe me, things will not change until you do.

Elected officials will be much more accountable to your complaints if they know you will definitely vote!

