City of Albany remembers January 2 storm

It's been one year since the January 2 storm and Albany's assistant city manager took some time to remember where he was during the storm.

Phil Roberson said he was driving down North Slappey Boulevard to Palmyra Road when he noticed the damage caused by the straight line winds.

The severe weather caused hundreds of trees and power poles to fall on homes and businesses.

Roberson said the storm happened in an instant, but it better prepared the city to help the county during the January 22 tornado.

"It was just a mass of confusion, because there were power poles wrapped in trees and aluminum wire. So, we had to go into the neighborhoods and rebuild those utility poles as if it was a brand new subdivision, except everything was in the way," explained Roberson.

The January 2 storm caused around $18 to $20 million worth of damage.

Roberson said so far, the city has received around $10 million in FEMA reimbursements related to the first storm.

