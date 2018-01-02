First Alert Weather Day: Roads, bridges closed due to winter weather

Sleet and ice are have forced several roads and bridges to be closed, including:

Coffee County

The area from Bowen’s Mill Road where it turns into 32 all the way past the Bushnell store due to black ice. Avoid the area for now.

Lowndes County

Clay Road overpass

Overpasses at Hill and Patterson

Thomas County

The Highway 84 bypass is shut down at County Line Road

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.

Snow and sleet are falling across our southeastern counties.

Snow falling in Omega, Georgia (Tift Co.) this morning! Thank you to Matthew Crumley for the video! @NWSTallahassee pic.twitter.com/3RJDxRAml8 — Andrew Gorton WALB (@AndrewGortonWx) January 3, 2018

Portions of SWGA, particularly areas along and east of I-75, are under a Winter Storm Warning until 12 p.m. Those counties include:

Ben Hill

Berrien

Brooks

Colquitt

Cook

Irwin

Lanier

Lowndes

Thomas

Tift

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 12 p.m. and covers the following counties:

Decatur

Grady

Mitchell

Telfair (Advisory is from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Turner

Wilcox (Advisory is from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Worth

Areas along and east of I-75 are bracing for a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

Accumulating ice of 0.1-0.2" will create slippery roads for hazardous driving between 4 a.m. - 10 a.m. If you must drive somewhere, leave early enough to give yourself plenty of time and please be cautious on the roads.

Snow amounts will vary from under an inch to as much as 2". Areas that miss out on accumulating snow could see flurries and/or a brief dusting.

Looking for #snow #SWGA! A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow moves through Wednesday before noon. Snow amounts will vary with some areas only flurries and/or a light dusting. #walbweatherapp #gawx pic.twitter.com/TqjBu1se5T — Yolanda Amadeo WALB (@YolandaWALBWx) January 3, 2018

The coastal storm system is expected to quickly push north, ending the wintry weather across our area by early afternoon. Sunshine will take over but with arctic air in place, highs will only reach the low to mid-40s.

Expect a reinforcing shot of cold air Thursday which will keep temperatures about 15-20 degrees below average into the weekend. Lows stay in the low to mid-20s and highs in the upper 30s and mid-40s.

The cold wind chills may also cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The rest of the week will be dry with lows in the low to mid-20s and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Any accumulations of snow and sleet will make driving dangerous.

If you don’t have to get outside, please stay off the roads if you are experiencing wintry precipitation.

