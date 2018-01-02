LIST: Schools closed Wednesday due to winter weather

Southwest Georgia is expected to experience winter weather in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In response to that, some schools are closing or delaying start times.

Below is an updating list of school closures:

Baker County:

Baker County School System will be closed to students. Faculty and staff will report to school at 9 a.m.

Ben Hill County:

School canceled for students and employees.

All Wiregrass Georgia Technical College campuses will be closed.

Calhoun County:

Pataula Charter Academy will be closed Wednesday.

Colquitt County:

Schools will be closed for students. Staff is asked to report at 10:30 a.m. if conditions permit.

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) - Moultrie campus will be delayed. Employees should report at 1 p.m.

Lanier County:

Work day is canceled.

Mitchell County:

The Mitchell County School System will be closed for students. Faculty and staff will report to school at 9 a.m.

Baconton Community Charter School will be closed to everyone.

Thomas County:

Thomas University will be closed Wednesday.

All Southern Regional Technical College locations will be closed.

Tift County:

School canceled for students and staff.

UGA Tifton Campus closed until 12. p.m. for staff and students. Officials will continue to monitor conditions and update if necessary.

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) - Tifton campus will be delayed. Employees should report at 1 p.m.

Turner County:

School canceled for staff and students.

We will update this as more closures come in.

