YMCA extends New Year's free registration offer

New Year's resolutions are in full swing and that means a lot of people will be heading to the gym.

Getting in shape is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions and because of that, the YMCA is extending a pretty great offer.

On New Year's Day, both the Albany and Lee County YMCA locations held an open house where they gave out t-shirts and more goodies.

But the best part was waiving registration fees to those who signed up.

There was a total of 45 new members who took advantage of that offer.

They also received a free fitness analysis with one of the Y's personal trainers which will help them construct a plan to get them on the right path and stay on track while they tackle their goals.

The YMCA offers personal training with one of their professional trainers who focus on your goals and how to help you achieve them.

Medical professionals we spoke with said the same thing when it comes to fitness goals: stay consistent with your meals and workouts.

If you missed out on this offer, you still have time.

The YMCA decided because of the great response they had, they are extending their no joining fee for the rest of the January.

