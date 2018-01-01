Albany pastors celebrate 155th Emancipation Proclamation anniversary

Several Albany pastors and residents spent New Year's day remembering the signing of the historic document that freed all slaves. (Source: WALB)

Several Albany pastors and residents spent New Year's Day remembering the signing of the historic document that freed all slaves.

Monday marked the 155th anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.

Albany Baptist Minster's Conference held a special program at Greater Cutliff Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

And as a history lesson, the group sponsored an essay writing contest for middle and high school students.

"It's also important to know where we've been to also appreciate our present and to celebrate our future. So I encourage our young people to get involved with the Emancipation Proclamation," said Pastor Yaz Johnson, Albany Baptist Minster's Conference VP.

Albany Baptist Minster's Conference will be holding a Martin Luther King Celebration on Sunday, January 14 at 2nd Mount Zion Baptist Church at six p.m.

