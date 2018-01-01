UPDATE: One injured in Albany shooting

APD respond to possible shooting (Source: WALB)

Albany police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Gillespie Avenue Monday night.

APD said a 26-year-old female was grazed by a bullet. Four cars were also struck.

No one is in custody at this time.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 8:48 p.m.

Officials blocked off streets surrounding the scene.

One resident on the scene told us they heard gunshots.

This is a developing story and WALB will bring you any updates as they come in.

