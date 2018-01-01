One injured in Albany shooting

APD respond to possible shooting (Source: WALB)

Albany police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Gillespie Avenue Monday night.

APD said a 26-year-old female was grazed by a bullet. Four cars were also struck.

According to an incident report, one witness told investigators someone in a gold-colored Honda Accord fired shots at a home around 8:48 p.m.

Officials blocked off streets surrounding the scene.

We do know two people were brought in for questioning but were later released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

