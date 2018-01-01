Georgia Bulldogs advance to National Championship

The Rose Bowl winner advances to the National Championship (Source: WALB)

Georgia will advance to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship after defeating Oklahoma in double overtime.

The Bulldogs won the Rose Bowl with a final score of 54-48 after a blocked field goal and touchdown helped them outscore the Sooners.

The match up was tied at 45 at the end of the fourth quarter. Both teams scored a field goal in the first period of overtime.

The National Championship game will be played on Monday Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia will play the winner of the Sugar Bowl played between #4 Alabama and #1 Clemson.

