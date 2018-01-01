Albany couple welcomes first 2018 baby

Cielo Faye Chavez was the first 2018 baby born at Phoebe. (Source: WALB)

The new year brought new joy to one Albany couple.

Heather and Sinai Chavez welcomed their first child early Monday morning.

Cielo Fay Chavez was the first of three New Year's babies born at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

She weighed in at seven pounds and two ounces.

She was a several days past her due date. Mom said it was a long 12 hours of labor. She said she never would have thought Cielo would be the first baby of the new year.

"It did not even cross my mind. I was actually hoping she would come a little before my due date. But we have a very stubborn little girl. She said nope," smiled Heather.

Cielo's parents are hoping to raise her bilingual.

Her name itself translates to sky or heaven in Spanish.

