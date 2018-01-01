YMCA welcomes new members

South Georgia residents are taking to the gym to get in shape for 2018.

The YMCAs in Albany and Lee County were packed on Monday as they welcomed newcomers to an open house.

The Albany location gave away 100 free t-shirts within an hour of opening its doors.

People enjoyed a waived registration fee and a free fitness analysis from personal trainers.

Many people even stayed to burn a few calories during sample fitness classes.

"It's not just about getting in shape, it's about staying in shape. And it's not just about working out in the gym, it's about diet and lifestyle," said Kenneth Douglas, the Chief Development Officer for the Albany Area YMCA.

The YMCA staff said they are seeing more people sign up for the 'Team Lean' program, where people compete in groups to achieve an overall healthier lifestyle.

Because of the success of Monday's event, the YMCA is waiving the registration fee for all new members in January at the Albany and Lee County locations.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.