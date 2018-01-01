Resolution Run attracts dozens on New Year's day

Arnoldo De Jesus is the president of the Good Life City Runners. (Source: WALB)

A group of runners got an early morning start on their exercise resolutions Monday morning, New Year's Day.

About 50 people participated in the 'Wild Side Running Resolution Run' in Albany.

Participants ranged in age, starting as young as 12, into folks who have worn out many pairs of running shoes.

Although the temperatures weren't in their favor, runners said they warmed up quickly.

Many of the runners are part of the Good Life City Runners Club, an organization that promotes running in South Georgia.

"It's a good group. We just try to get together and stay active," said GLCR president Arnoldo De Jesus. "It's not about how fast you are, or how many miles you do. It's just about coming out, getting healthy and having fun doing it.

Dejesus finished first in Monday's run.

Twelve-year-old Alma Ostrander, who runs often with her mom, wasn't far behind.

"You can talk and get faster at running and just have fun," said Ostrander.

Both encourage more people to join their group.

If you made a resolution to get fit this year and you like to run, the Good Life City Runners meet every Tuesday for group runs at 6 p.m. at Wild Side Running in Albany.

You can learn more about the group by joining their Facebook page.

