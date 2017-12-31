New Year's Eve downtown firework preparations

Dale Henry checks on some of the mortar fireworks (Source: WALB)

The Riverfront Park where folks can watch the fireworks (Source: WALB)

Despite wet, cold weather in Albany, people downtown will still see the planned fireworks display Sunday evening for New Years.

City fireworks coordinator, Dale Henry, said the cold weather makes fireworks shoot higher into the night sky.

Now he and city crews are preparing for a night of fun--ringing in 2018.

"That's about center ways of the bridge right directly over the water and that's where we'll be firing from and the crowd will be back here," said Henry.

For the first time in what Dale Henry remembers as nearly more than a decade, Albany city officials are returning a tradition: New Year's Eve fireworks to light off at midnight.

"We hope everybody comes out. Don't let the weather deter them," explained Henry, "It's gonna be what it's supposed to be on New Year's Eve, it's supposed to be cold. And if everybody comes out, they'll enjoy themselves. They'll have a good time."

Henry is hopeful in tonight's display despite the current weather.

"Rain doesn't really slow us down a whole lot unless it's a lot of flooding rain. This right here is just a little inconvenience but it's going to work out," said Henry.

And set up began this afternoon with a truck full of fireworks.

Henry estimates he has about 500 shells of fireworks to create a 15-minute long show.

"I have these things wired a little bit differently than what we do on the fourth of July. And there will be some surprises, you'll see some different stuff."

With more than $3,000 worth of fireworks Henry says each time downtown Albany hosts a fireworks show, he wants to mix up the display.

"It's going to be something to see," said Henry.

Now Henry says the show will go on unless the weather changes for the worse.

And the 11 p.m. curfew will be in effect, so children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after that time.

