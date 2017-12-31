New Year's Eve downtown firework preparations

A group of runners got an early morning start on their exercise resolutions Monday morning. About 50 people participated in the 'Wild Side Running Resolution Run' in Albany.More >>
A group of runners got an early morning start on their exercise resolutions Monday morning. About 50 people participated in the 'Wild Side Running Resolution Run' in Albany.More >>
The parade will be broadcast on both ABC and NBC, WALB, at 11:00AM. WALB will also air a Rose Bowl special about the Georgia Bulldogs at 4:00, on its NBC channel.More >>
The parade will be broadcast on both ABC and NBC, WALB, at 11:00AM. WALB will also air a Rose Bowl special about the Georgia Bulldogs at 4:00, on its NBC channel.More >>
Secretary of State Brian Kemp announced on New Year's Day that the annual registration season opens today for 790,843 corporations, limited liability companies, and limited partnerships.More >>
Secretary of State Brian Kemp announced on New Year's Day that the annual registration season opens today for 790,843 corporations, limited liability companies, and limited partnerships.More >>
Despite wet, cold weather in Albany, people downtown will still see the planned fireworks display Sunday evening for New Year's.More >>
Despite wet, cold weather in Albany, people downtown will still see the planned fireworks display Sunday evening for New Year's.More >>
Year after year people around the world vow to get fit or improve their health in some way and 2018 is no different.More >>
Year after year people around the world vow to get fit or improve their health in some way and 2018 is no different.More >>