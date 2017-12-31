Gym to be packed for the new year

Year after year people around the world vow to get fit or improve their health in some way and 2018 is no different.

Shane Marker is the Assistant Manager at Tony's Gym in Albany says he sees the influx of people coming into the gym each year around this time.

Marker said by the end of January the size of the gym doubles.

But he says that 60% of folks do not stick with their goals after six weeks.

Because once many folks reach a certain level of fitness, feel they have plateaued.

"As far as the month goes I think we'll have a pretty good bit of people signing up, trying to get healthy, trying to meet their resolutions. Main key: a lot of people like to lose weight around this time to prepare for summer," said Marker.

And of course like many gyms, Tony's has specials including the rate starting at 19.99 a month with no enrollment fee and access to the entire facility.

