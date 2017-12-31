The Grille House rings in the new year

Inside the Grille House all ready for the new year celebration (Source: WALB)

If you need somewhere to ring in the new year, you're in luck!

The Grille House in downtown Albany is hosting a party for around 150 people Sunday night.

While some folks have called ahead to reserve a spot, the owner, Cynthia Walker said you can also just show up.

It's $20 a person to hear the DJ and toast champagne at midnight.

Walker said she's excited for people to see the ball drop at the river because party-goers have a perfect view from the restaurant.

See I actually have been in Times Square when the ball dropped. I'm actually-I was born in New York, went back to live for awhile. So I want everybody here to see what it feels like to just be in a number of everybody out there and having a good time, and counting it down!

Now the festivities begin at 9 and go until 2 Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.