Dougherty Co. sheriff's deputy involved in crash

A Dougherty County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Broad Ave and Jefferson Street Sunday.

According to the Dougherty County Sheriffs department, the deputy involved in the crash has been transported to the hospital.

It is unknown how this accident happened and if anyone else was injured at this time.

This is a developing story, WALB will bring you the last updates as they come in.

