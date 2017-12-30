Southwest Georgians share unique resolutions

I'van Page says he resolves to finish a book he is writing (Source: WALB)

Savannah Strickland with her three year old daughter, Addy Strickland-Bosco (Source: WALB)

Research from the University of Scranton shows just 8% of people keep their new year resolutions.

Since 2018 is just hours away we talked with South Georgians about their goals.

Statistic Brain's website lists losing weight, self-improvement and better financial decisions as the top three resolutions for people in 2017.

But three-year-old Addy Strickland-Bosco has no desire to resolve any of those.

She said she wants to play with the big kids next year, and, take a look at this in her own words.

"I'm going to learn how to dance," exclaimed Addy.

Sometimes it's good to remind yourself not all resolutions have to seem like lofty changes.

I'van Page is a social work professor at Albany State University.

After publishing his first book titled, Me and the Girls, he's working on his second book about how to get adult children out of the family house.

"And that's one of the problems so many parents are facing today that sometimes the children leave and come back. And then 19, 21, 22 years old and still living at home. It is time for them to transition out. So I'm going to finish my book on that," said Page.

And experts say it's best to keep it simple and reasonable.

