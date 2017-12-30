New Year's Eve fireworks safety

Georgians love to celebrate New Year's Eve with a bang.

But with the explosive fun of fireworks, also come dangers.

Ralph Hudgeons, Georgia's Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner, said around 8,000 people across the United States are treated in emergency rooms for fireworks injuries each year.

Here in Albany at Jake's Fireworks, sales associate Hunter Milner said when shooting off fireworks:

stay away from buildings and vehicles

make sure adults are handling all fireworks

never try to relight a firework

"Read the labels for sure because a lot of people don't do that. Don't want them to buy the wrong fireworks thinking they're going to do one thing and then they do another," said Milner.

And in Southwest Georgia, you can legally shoot fireworks off until 1 in the morning on New Years Day.

