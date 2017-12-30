AFD responds to kitchen fire

Firefighters were called out to a kitchen fire about 2:10 Saturday afternoon.

The fire erupted on the stove in an apartment in the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road.

AFD Captain John Beamon said the resident set some groceries on top of the stove, and didn't realize that she had turned it on.

She went to the leasing office, and when she came back, the items on the stove were on fire.

The fire was extinguished as AFD arrived.

Beamon said the damage was limited to the stove, and directly behind it.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.