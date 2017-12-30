Arrest made after multiple burglaries of Valdosta schools

Valdosta Police say that they have a man in custody after five schools were burglarized and vandalized during December.

The burglaries have occurred at Valdosta High School, Valdosta Middle School, W. G. Nunn Elementary School, and J. L. Newbern Middle School.

In each case, someone forcibly entered the schools and stole various items of school property.

They caused property damage to the schools that resulted in costly repairs.

On Friday, Valdosta Police Detectives got a tip that Jackie Major, a suspect, was at a hotel on North Ashley Street. They went there are arrested him on multiple active warrants they had for him for burglarizing schools.

Major, 24, faces a huge list of charges:



• Six Felony counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd degree

• Three Felony counts of Possession of Tools For the Commission of a Crime

• Four Felony counts of Burglary, 2nd degree

• One Felony count Theft by Taking-Motor Vehicle

• Two Misdemeanor counts of Criminal Trespass-Damage to Property

• Misdemeanor Violation of Probation



"The resulting arrest in this case is the end result of countless man hours by the Valdosta Police Department’s Bureau of Investigations Burglary Unit," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Several other cases involving Major are open and active. Further charges may be forthcoming, Bembry said.

