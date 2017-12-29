Albany family demands answers after ashes stolen during burglary

The thieves ransacked the home, stealing dozens of items worth about $500. (Source: WALB)

On Friday night, the family shared the disturbing details of burglary where human remains where stolen from their East Albany home.

"I don't believe they knew what was in them but it is human remains and please return them," Leann Coston pleaded to the person(s) responsible for stealing her relatives' ashes from her home on Riverview Circle.

Around 3:30 p.m., just one day after Christmas, Coston returned to find someone burglarized the place.

"This door and this door met each other, someone had been in but they broke the glass from the back," Coston explained.

She believed they entered the home through the back door.

"This here would've been placed with the same two but they threw it down on my recliner," Coston added.

But now, missing off the hallway table, were two urns that were filled with her brother and grandmother's ashes.

"The large urn contained the remains of my brother who was killed on a motorcycle in 2009, and the small urn contained a portion of my grandmother that died in 2014," Coston explained.

"Two laptops, a DeWalt drill, a DeWalt flashlight," Coston remarked.

And oddly, they even took off with all of her husband's underwear.

"It's empty they stole every pair," Coston added.

To her, those were everyday household items that easily can be replaced but as for her brother and grandmother's remains, "it's something that I can go buy new drills that they stole, I can go buy new everything, but I cannot replace my urns," Coston remarked.

Coston filed a police report with Albany Police Department.

APD urge residents to document items of value by taking photos, recording serial numbers and making an unusual marking on the items.

