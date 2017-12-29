Crash victim inspires Moultrie business to give free rides on NYE

Lelonnie Driggers was paralyzed after wreck last NYE. (Source: WALB)

Lalonnie Drigger's life changed last year on New Year's Eve.

"Well we decided we weren't that intoxicated, we could just make it home," said Driggers.

So they attempted to drive home.

"Unfortunately, we never made it home that night. We flipped and hit a light pole. I was not wearing a seatbelt," explained Driggers.

Driggers ended up in the hospital, paralyzed from the neck down.

"You can't do anything. You are stuck in a wheelchair," said Driggers.

She may never walk again, and all because of one bad decision she made.

"We are just asking that nobody, for no reason, gets behind the wheel of a vehicle wheel drinking," said John Warner with Warner Recovery.

Warner Recovery has been offering a free towing service for the last 5 years. A service Lalonnie Drigger wished she would've taken advantage of.

"We'll take them home if they've drove their vehicle and they want to get the vehicle home, we will take the vehicle home too," said Warner.

Driggers is now advocating for others so no one else will end up in a situation like hers.

"Don't be brave. I mean it doesn't matter if you've had a few drinks or a lot to drink. Please call Warner Recovery. Please don't drink and drive," expressed Driggers.

"Well take you and your car home and it won't cost you a dime," said Warner.

Towing will be offered for all of Colquitt County and will begin Sunday afternoon.

If you find yourself needing a way home, call Warner Recovery at (229) 668-7376.

