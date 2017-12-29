AFD: Let the professionals handle the fireworks

The City of Albany will be putting on a fireworks show downtown on Front Street. (Source: WALB)

Albany Firefighters are encouraging people to use caution when shooting fireworks to celebrate the New Year.

Firefighters said one of the most popular fireworks used to celebrate are sparklers because they are thought to be safe. But sparklers burn at a temperature of 2,000 degrees.

On average, 230 people are injured daily using fireworks.

That's why firefighters recommend letting the professionals do it.

"It's a lot safer way to go," said Bobby Spargo with AFD.

The City of Albany will be putting on a fireworks show downtown on Front Street, New Year's Eve at midnight.

