Moultrie man's drug arrest leads to child porn charges

Milton Wrenn, 57, has been charged with 14 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children. Milton Wrenn charged with trafficking marijuana. (Source: Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced additional charges for a Moultrie man arrested in October.

Milton Wrenn, 57, has been charged with 14 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit said they found the child porn images on his computer during an investigation on Wrenn during a previous arrest.

In October, the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office arrested Wrenn for manufacturing of marijuana at his home.

Investigators say Wrenn had more than 200 marijuana plants in a grow house.

The GBI is asking that anyone with information about Wrenn's exploitation of children to contact the GBI at 404-270-887.

