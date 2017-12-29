Albany Utilities gives tips on how to weatherize your home

Residents should also let every faucet, including indoor and outdoor, drip cold water to prevent the pipes from freezing. (Source: WALB)

As South Georgia braces for frigid temperatures, now is the time to prep your home.

Albany's Energy Conservation Manager said weatherizing your home is the first line of defense against cold drafts.

Residents should seal and insulate the windows and doors.

The thermostat should be set between 68 to 70 degrees to keep your utility bill low.

Residents should also let every faucet, including indoor and outdoor, drip cold water to prevent the pipes from freezing.

Albany Utilities also offers free home audits.

"Make sure that if you don't have the chalking and the things to be able to seal or keep the air out, then put you know towels or something underneath those doors so that it's not letting in that cold air. But definitely keep that thermostat set at a low temperature because the higher you set it, the higher that bill is going to be," Albany Utilities Energy Conservation Manager, Carolyn Mathis remarked.

Albany Utilities provides a weatherization assistance program for senior citizens.

This year, 20 seniors benefited from the program.

All of the funds for the program have been used for 2017 so the city has closed it until next year.

Staff hope to have more funds for the program July 2018 and seniors are asked to apply then.

