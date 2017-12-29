Man wanted after shoplifting, running from police

Jack Paris, 45, was last seen Tuesday afternoon trying to steal the jeans from Dillard's. (Source: APD)

Albany police are looking for a man they said tried to steal almost $1,200 in Levi's Jeans.

Jack Paris, 48, was last seen Tuesday afternoon trying to steal the jeans from Dillard's.

According to police, Paris nearly caused a crash while leaving the scene.

He was last seen driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4-door sedan with a Georgia license plate of RFW9138.

Paris is wanted for felony shoplifting, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and reckless driving.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Paris, contact Investigator Greg Gadt at (229) 431-2100 ext. 3705 or Crime-Stoppers at (229)-436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.