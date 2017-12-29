3 years later: Americus girl's murder still unsolved

Milledge said her newborn son Antonio's features resemble those of her daughter. (Source: WALB)

On December 30, 2014, someone shot into the Snipes family's house, killing Assata Snipes, 4. (Source: WALB)

Saturday will mark three years since someone shot into an Americus house, killing a little girl.

On December 30, 2014, someone shot into the Snipes family's house, killing Assata Snipes, 4.

The girl's mother, Sabrina Milledge, gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week, and what should be a joyous time is somewhat clouded by the thought that her son will never know his older sister.

Milledge said her son Antonio's features resemble those of her daughter.

"She had a good spirit," Milledge said of the girl. "She just loved to make people laugh."

Milledge's whole family was home at the time of the shooting.

READ MORE: Parents still suffer baby's tragic death

"We didn't even realize she was shot until all of us got up and ran to the door, and she was the only one that didn't," Assata's mother explained.

The girl was taken to a Macon hospital where she later died.

"We all still feel like she's here, but it's like a major piece missing," Milledge said.

Three years later, Americus Police and GBI investigators said they continue searching for information leading to Assata's killer.

"We haven't forgotten about it, and we never will forget about it until we know who shot Assata," said Americus Police Chief Mark Scott.

GBI Special Agent Terry Howard said though they haven't charged anyone with Assata's death, his agency will not let the case go cold.

"New leads come in all the time, and we follow up on those leads," Howard explained. "We are making progress on the case."

Howard said he hopes a $6,000 reward and the idea of getting justice for Assata will get anyone who knows something to come forward.

WHO KILLED ASSATA SNIPES? She was shot & killed in a drive-by shooting in #Americus, 3 years ago tomorrow. SOMEONE knows who killed her, but Police & the GBI need that SOMEONE to come forward so they can put this little girl’s killer behind bars. Call GBI w/info @ (229) 931-2439. pic.twitter.com/UvZ5HVHFda — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) December 29, 2017

Meanwhile, the girl's mother said her newborn son, who shares features with the daughter she lost three years ago, has brought a new light into their lives.

"(We'll) talk about it as if she's here. Just tell him how she was, what she used to do...just talk about it like she's still here," said Milledge.

If you know anything about Assata's death, call the GBI at 229-931-2439 or Americus Police at 229-924-3677.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.