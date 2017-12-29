Valdosta Police advise against shooting on New Year's Eve

Valdosta Police are warning New Year's celebrants that shooting guns in the air is not the way to ring in the new year. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta Police are warning New Year's celebrants that shooting guns in the air is not the way to ring in the new year.

Police are sending a strong reminder that it is illegal to shoot firearms within the city limits of Valdosta.

The Valdosta Police Department said that with the New Year's Eve holiday rapidly approaching they expect to have an increase in guns being fired.

They remind people that even if you're just shooting up in the air, that those bullets can damage roofs, cars and even strike innocent bystanders.

It's a practice we strongly discourage, people don't understand that bullets come down with the exact same velocity then it went up and if it hits somebody, it will be lethal," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Valdosta Police advise people stay in their homes and not to wander the streets if they aren't headed to a specific location.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.