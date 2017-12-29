Firework reminders for New Year's Eve

At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, people around the world can expect to see one thing, fireworks. (Source: WALB)

Whether people are just watching them or launching them, the Valdosta Fire Department said there are some things people need to know beforehand.

Firefighters say community members must be aware of the laws and ordinances.

Officials also state that an individual must be at least 18 years of age or older to purchase or use fireworks.

A person cannot be under the influence of any alcohol or drugs when using fireworks.

"One of the things that I would suggest, is if you're wanting to see a firework show, try and go to a professional one. Let the professionals handle it. They've been trained to use fireworks. They know about explosives. They're not likely to blow a finger off," said Fire and Safety Educator Tangela Rowe.

Firefighters said if people need to be sure that they are using the fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on regular days.

On days like New Year's, Independence Day, the hours extend until 1 a.m.

