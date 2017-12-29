GA rural development council hopes to reverse population decline

State Rep. Buddy Harden said he believes internet access needs improvement in smaller areas. (Source: WALB)

Georgia lawmakers will soon present legislation to try to reverse a declining trend in rural population.

The House Rural Development Council released its findings after traveling to Georgia's rural communities over the past few months.

The group of State Representatives searched for ways to improve small communities.

Some of the council's recommendations include providing a hub to train rural leaders and making it easier to create broadband infrastructure.

State Rep. Buddy Harden of Cordele said Friday that he believes internet access needs improvement in smaller areas.

"This impacts a child's ability to do homework, to really do the research needed to do well in school, so we are really interested in that," Harden explained.

The council also recommends a tax deduction for people who move to rural areas.

Harden said he will have to wait until he sees the language of the bill to decide whether he supports it.

