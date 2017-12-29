Teen suspect arrested in Tifton homicide case

The Tifton Police Department announced Friday that the 17-year-old suspect in a homicide investigation had been arrested. (Source: Tifton Police)

The Tifton Police Department announced Friday that the 17-year-old suspect in a homicide investigation had been arrested.

James Pritchett was arrested in Berrien County at around 3 p.m.

He was wanted after Jamiles Taylor, 15, was killed in a homicide around 3 p.m. on Saturday at Peterson's Apartments.

The girl he was believed to be traveling with, Nayrah Redding, was located as well and is safe.

According to the U.S. Marshal's office, Redding was dropped off sometime Friday in Moultrie.

She spoke with police and told officers that Pritchett was hiding at a home in Alapaha.

When officers went to the home, Pritchett ran into the woods.

The Department of Corrections K-9s were called in and found Pritchett a short distance away.

Officials with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the arrest on the agency's Facebook page.

They said that they have other individuals who will be facing charges for hiding Pritchett and that some arrests had already been made.

Pritchett's arrest comes one day after a $1,000 reward was offered for information.

The Tifton Police thanked Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Correction K-9 Unit, the Moultrie Police Department, Tift County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in the case.

