Dougherty Co. Public Works prepares in case of icy roads

Public Works Director Larry Cook said his department has tested all trucks, vehicles, and equipment needed if they have to deal with ice on the roads. (Source: WALB)

Officials with Dougherty County Public Works have made preparations in case of dangerous ice on roads next week, when an arctic blast is forecast to hit South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Officials with Dougherty County Public Works have made preparations in case of dangerous ice on roads next week, when an arctic blast is forecast to hit South Georgia.

Public Works Director Larry Cook said his department has tested all trucks, vehicles, and equipment needed if they have to deal with ice on the roads.

They also positioned their supply of sand to be ready if needed.

Temperatures next week are forecast to dip into the 20's.

Cook said when the freezing temperatures occur, public works employees will begin scouting the bridges and low lying areas around creeks in Dougherty County.

The employees will be on the lookout for black ice, that could cause cars to lose control.

They would spread sand on those icy spots to improve traction.

Cook said as they head into the holiday weekend, they have done all preparations they can to be ready for dangerous weather.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.