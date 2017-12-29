Wanted man arrested in Worth after fleeing Crisp deputies

When Jackson ran in the ditch, Crisp deputies came out with weapons drawn (Source; Crisp Co. Sheriff)

About noon Thursday, 911 dispatchers issued an alert on a man who took a widescreen TV out of the Walmart without paying for it.

Deputies spotted a vehicle and a man matching that description, and tried to stop the driver. The man zoomed away toward Sylvester on Highway 41, then veered off on Highway 33, illegally passing other cars, and flying down the road.

Deputies would later find a minor child in the car.

The fleeing man drove approximately four miles into Worth County, whipped around, and headed back North toward Cordele, on Highway 33

Deputies put out stop sticks, but he ran off in the ditch to get around them, and got stuck.

Crisp deputies, with weapons drawn, then arrested Donnerian Montrez Jackson, 33, of Sylvester, and took him to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Jackson faces a huge list of charges including, felony fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and many other traffic violations.

Jackson is also charged with felony obstruction of an officer, and cruelty to children in the second degree, because he had a juvenile passenger in the vehicle.

Cordele Police Department is handling all charges associated with the theft by shoplifting.

It turned out that Jackson is also wanted on outstanding warrants in Worth County, for parole violation and theft of a motor vehicle.

Crisp Sheriff Billy Hancock thanked Georgia State Patrol and Worth County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.