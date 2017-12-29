More Rollovers: Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total nearly $700M

Mega Millions has rolled over 21 times, and the Powerball jackpot has rolled 18 times. That means that Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $306 million, and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $384 million.

Someone won $2 million dollars this week on a ticket that was bought in Cuthbert.

It takes $2 to play Mega Millions for a chance to win big. Players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. The new optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $384 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $239 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers or at www.galottery.com.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

