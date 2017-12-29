Uncle makes acting dreams come true for nephew with special needs

The two have grown closer through the experience (Source: WALB)

A Fitzgerald man is helping his nephew with special needs fulfill his dream to become a movie star.

The audience for a Facebook show the two created called "The Unc and Nephew Show" is growing just as strong as their friendship.

Neighbors peak out of their homes as Marquis Balom reenacts a scene from the movie 'Barbershop' on his uncle Keyandre Downing's front porch.

"I've been working at this barber shop for thirty years," Balom yells out.

While his voice echoes to the houses next door, his neighbors said they don't mind because movie stars don't always get their start in Hollywood.

"That's why we continue this because I know he wants to be an actor, and that's all he talks about," said Downing.

Balom and his uncle have been hosting the live Facebook show for about two months now. Since then, the Unc and Nephew Show has taken off.

"It got started from him bothering me all the time, all the time," said Downing. "It went from that to people getting mad if we didn't do it every day."

Sometimes the show is about acting, but the two have also gone to the gym, ate food and just hung out together.

"I watch a movie over and over, and I always put myself in it," said Balom.

Regardless of the topic, every show is about something bigger, an uncle and his nephew spending time together trying to make people laugh.

Marquis has even hosted events in town. He thanks his uncle for helping him out and becoming one of his best friends.

"I want to be an actor. So, I can prove to people I'm not retarded like I seem," said Balom.

"Why do you say retarded? You are not retarded," Downing replied. "Trust me."

"I just want to show the world what I can do," Balom responded.

Together, that's exactly what the two are doing.

