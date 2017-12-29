Uncle makes acting dreams come true for nephew with special needs

Mega Millions has rolled over 21 times, and the Powerball jackpot has rolled 18 times. That means that Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $306 million, and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $384 million.More >>
The City of Albany is hosting its first ever New Year's Eve Downtown Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, December 31, at Riverfront Park.More >>
A Fitzgerald man is helping his nephew with special needs fulfill his dream to become a movie star.More >>
One family from Norman Park credited a smart home device for saving their lives. Lauri Jo Bennett and her husband said it was the warning from Amazon's Echo dot's Alexa that alerted them when their house caught fire.More >>
With cold weather moving into South Georgia, time is short for motorists to make sure their car is ready to handle freezing temperatures.More >>
