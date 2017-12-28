Holiday Basketball Tournaments: Thursday Scores and Highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Holiday Basketball Tournaments: Thursday Scores and Highlights

BAKER CO., GA (WALB) -

These are the final scores to the high school basketball games WALB Sports was able to cover on Thursday Dec. 28.

Baker County High School Bears Brawl Basketball Shootout

FINAL: Early Co. 81 - Cairo 46

Lee County High School Roundball Classic

FINAL: Americus-Sumter 63 - Rickards 58

