Albany, Lee YMCA branches to host open house

You can ring in 2018 by checking out the Albany and Lee County YMCA for free on New Year's Day.

Staff at both locations will be hosting an annual open house for potential members to learn what the facilities have to offer.

Some of the programs include sporting teams, fitness classes, and after-school programs for all kids, including those with special needs.

They also offer weight loss programs like Team Lean for those who want to kick start the New Year with a healthy lifestyle.

"It's geared to get you in shape and stay in shape over the rest of the year so it's not just a one-time thing. If people get into the program and stick to it, they can stay in shape and keep the weight off," said Y Chief Development Officer Kenneth Douglas.

"They're not doing this by their self, it's doing it as a team effort so you have more than one person who has the same struggles you have. So you can kind of share problems, share your experience, and not feel like you're doing it alone," said Lee Branch Coordinator Chele Kent.

Albany and Lee County Y's will hold the Open House on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m.

New members can join without having to pay a joining fee.

Staff will be offering tours of the facilities and let you test out some of the classes, including a popular one: Zumba.

