Experts recommend checking your central heating system before next week

Home heating and cooling experts are very busy right now.

They said you want to make sure your heating system is working well as next week's arctic blast rolls in.

Experts with Safe Air said if you haven't already, you should turn on your central heating system on for the first time.

They said it's normal to smell a smokey odor and you should only be alarmed if the smell continues.

If the odor continues for more than an hour, then you should call a professional.

They said ideally you should have your heating system checked once a year anyway.

"It is a mechanical system, just like your car, so it needs proper maintenance," said Matt Lane with Safe Air.

If you are using a portable heater, keep it away from anything flammable and turn it off when you leave the building

