How to prep your car for cold temperatures

Checking the air in your tires is vital before temps drop. (Source: WALB)

With cold weather moving into South Georgia, time is short for motorists to make sure their car is ready to handle freezing temperatures.

With the holiday, most auto shops will be closed early next week.

As temperatures continue to drop, drivers should remember to have their cars prepped for the cold weather conditions.

Tom Gieryic with Gieryic Auto Repair recommends doing a number of things to get your vehicle ready for the weather but your first step should be checking your battery.

"When it gets cold that battery is under a huge amount of stress and it's got to be tip top otherwise it's going to fail you," said Gieryic.

Drivers should also double check the washer fluid in the car and make sure the engine antifreeze and coolant mixture is where it needs to be. If not, this could damage your engine and end up costing you thousands of dollars to replace it.

MORE: Experts recommend checking your central heating system before next week

"It will destroy your engine and your radiator and your hoses and your heater and anything that the antifreeze goes through" explained Gieryic.

You should also check the air in your tires.

"If they're a little bit low now they're going to be real low as the temperature drops because they lose pressure as it gets colder," added Gieryic.

Not only should you prep your car for the weather but be prepared yourself. The Georgia State Patrol is expecting a large number of travelers this weekend for the holiday and urges drivers to take caution while driving.

"Leave early enough to get where you're going. Anticipate the weather conditions," said John Vanlandingham.

He also reminded drivers to check the fuel in their car.

"If the temperatures are down, if you get stalled in heavy traffic you need to make sure you have enough fuel to get where you are going," said Vanlandingham.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.