GA labor commissioner encouraged by latest Albany jobs report

Jobs, employment and the labor force all grew in November, according to the latest Albany metro jobs report from the Georgia Department of Labor.

Metro Albany posted 63,300 jobs in November, an increase of 300 over October.

"This was a very good jobs report. A temporary increase in claims doesn't change our growing, dynamic economy. The long-term trends are good," said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

Most of the job growth came in trade, transportation and warehousing.

However, since November 2016, metro Albany lost 200 jobs. The job loss came from local government.

