Wild Adventures to host Firework Spectacular

Looking to end 2017 with a bang? Wild Adventures will be ending its season on New Year's Eve with a Firework Spectacular.

The event is family-friendly, and the event will start at noon on Sunday.

Rides will be open all day until 7 p.m. and that's when everyone will be escorted to a front-row view of the biggest firework show in South Georgia.

PR Director Adam Floyd said this event is to get families to celebrate New Year's Eve together and still make it home at a decent hour.

"This is a very family-friendly event, you can come enjoy some dance partying with the kids, food, and enjoy fireworks at a very family friendly time of 7 p.m., so you can come and celebrate the new year and still get them home in time for bed," said Floyd.

Floyd said December 31 will be the last day of 12 days of Foods of Christmas and the 2017 season.

The park will not re-open until March of 2018.

