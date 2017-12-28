Horse Creek Winery hosts Rockin' New Year's Eve Bash

If you are looking for a safe, family oriented environment for New Year's Eve, owners of the Horse Creek Bistro and Winery in Cook County will be hosting its first ever New Years Eve Bash.

Horse Creek wants to offer community members a safe alternative to spend the holiday.

The winery will offer multiple events to help keep people in one spot and off the roads if they are planning to drink.

The event will last from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There is a $10 cover charge.

Administrative Manager Cynthia Duncan said this is a time for the community to come together and enter the new year safely.

"We're here at a place where people can come, it's a safe place, it's a nurturing place, it's like family and home to us and we want to express that to other people," said Duncan.

Horse Creek will have a live band outside and a DJ inside.

They will also have food and great deals on wine.

The winery is centrally located between Valdosta and Tifton right off I-75 Exit 41.

