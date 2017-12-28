Man arrested after possibly ingesting cocaine and slipping APD custody

A man who was arrested by Albany police was taken to Phoebe Putney Emergency Care, for possibly ingesting cocaine, and then trying to escape custody early Thursday morning.

According to the Albany Police Department, James Tyrone Parker was arrested for parole violation and weapons charges.

Parker was then taken to the hospital and treated.

While Parker was being escorted to a patrol vehicle, he escaped custody.

The officer chased Parker and caught him in the 500 block of 5th Avenue.

APD said it happened around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Parker is now in custody at the Dougherty County Jail

