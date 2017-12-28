Lawmakers to consider overhauling GA adoption laws during 2018 session

Sen. Freddie Powell Sims said she believes the adoption laws need to be simplified for prospective parents. (Source: WALB)

It's been more than 20 years since Georgia adoption laws have been overhauled, and lawmakers believe that will change this coming year.

State Senator Freddie Powell Sims of Dawson said Thursday that she believes the adoption laws need to be simplified for prospective parents.

In the 2017 Georgia General Assembly, House Bill 159, which focused on revising adoption requirements and procedures, went through some discussion and changes, but ultimately failed.

The bill will be up for discussion again in the 2018 Georgia General Assembly.

Powell Sims said she believes it is important to take this step for Georgia's children who need families.

"There are many people wanting to adopt children that are having to go out of state, because our rules are so archaic, and rigid and lengthy," she explained.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said back in March that he opposed new language in the bill, that might exclude same-sex couples from adopting children.

The House and Senate reconvene for the 2018 Session on Monday, January 8 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.