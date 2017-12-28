APD investigates after safe with guns stolen out of home

The Albany Police Department is investigating a burglary after a safe with guns inside was stolen out of an apartment on Eugemar Drive.

The victim told police he left home between 8 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, and when he got home he discovered someone had broken in.

He told police a safe was stolen out of the master bedroom that contained two pistols and six watches.

When police arrived, they discovered that the burglar came in through an unlocked window in the bathroom and left through a back door.

Officials haven't identified suspects in this case.

If you have any information about the investigation, you're encouraged to contact police.

